ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Interstate I-70 is closed between US 29 and I-695 just north of Ellicott City because a high voltage wires is “unstable.”

According to Maryland State High Administration’s Charlie Gischler, the BGE wires is unstable after one of the arms that hold it in place snapped.

The roadway is close indefinitely until the issue is fixed.

Due to high-voltage wires that became unstable over I-70 just west of I-695, @MDSHA has CLOSED both directions of I-70 between I-695 and US 29. Expect MAJOR delays in the area. Use US 40, MD 144 or MD 26 as alternate routes. Check https://t.co/RwMbm17Oo7 for updates. #MDtraffic — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 14, 2018

Expect major delays and backups. Use US 40, MD 144 or MD 26 as alternate routes.

