ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Interstate I-70 is closed between US 29 and I-695 just north of Ellicott City because a high voltage wires is “unstable.”

According to Maryland State High Administration’s Charlie Gischler, the BGE wires is unstable after one of the arms that hold it in place snapped.

The roadway is close indefinitely until the issue is fixed.

Expect major delays and backups. Use US 40, MD 144 or MD 26 as alternate routes.

