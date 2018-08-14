MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man in connection to a child’s death over the weekend.

Police said Denny Llopiz, 27, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

On Friday morning, Miami Beach police and fire rescue responded to Llopiz’s home on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue after getting a 911 call about a child being unresponsive.

Miami Beach fire rescue tried to revive the girl on scene and then transported the child to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died, according to police.

“My little baby was a beautiful little girl. It is a shame,” said Janet Robinson, the girl’s grandmother.

The arrest report says Llopiz had left the child in the shower after she defecated on herself. He then said that after several minutes the child did not respond to his calls and that he found the child unresponsive and not breathing in the bathroom.

The mother had left the child with Llopiz while she went to work, according to the arrest report.

On Monday, evidence seals were taped on the door to the apartment and toys were left in front of the door, including a pink bicycle.

After working the case through the weekend, it was determined that the girl sustained blunt force trauma a few hours prior to her death, police said.

The girl suffered deep tissue injuries from her head down to her legs, including a ruptured liver, ruptured lung, and three broken ribs, according to the arrest report.

Lopiz was arrested and charged in the child’s death. He is being held without bond.

“I think he needs to go to jail and I think her mother needs to go to tail too,” said Robinson. “She went to work and left her with him. I do not believe that she did not know he abused her. I think she had to know something. Let her be with that mad man.”

A relative who did not want to be identified confirmed the name of the child as Skylar Hartley.

Skylar’s father had warned the mother “Maria” that their daughter was being abused.

“I warned her and warned her about that guy,” said Jeffrey Hartley. “I told her about the time my daughter tells me that he put his hands on her.”

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help with expenses. You can view them at GoFundMe.com, by searching for Skylar Hartley.

Anyone with further information can call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

