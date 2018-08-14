  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 67-year-old Samuel Steed.

Police say he was last seen Monday in the 1500 block of Kenwick Rd.

Steed is described as 5’5″ and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, orange jacket and beige boots. He was also carrying a plastic bag with various items inside.

Officials ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

