Annapolis, Md. (WJZ) — Amateur and professional photographers — the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is looking for amazing photos of Maryland.

From August 15 to August 31, you can submit your entry for the annual photo contest to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels and they can enter online or by mail for a chance to win cash and other prizes.

This year is already seeing an exceptional number of submissions, with already more than 300 photographers entering their original work.

The contest categories include birds, flora, insects, outdoor recreation, nature in action, scenic landscapes and wildlife.

Panel judges will select first, second and third place winners for each section, as well as one grand prize winner.

An additional “Fan Favorite” winner is selected by popular vote on Facebook.

The winning entries will be posted online and featured in the Maryland Natural Resource seasonal magazine and in the 2019 wall calendar.

Visitors to the department’s website can learn more about how to enter the contest, and view past entries and winners.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.

