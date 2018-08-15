  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore Murder, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 54-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Woodbrook Ave.

Responding officers found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

No further details have been released at this time as police continue their investigation into this homicide.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    August 15, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Of course they are it’s a jungle of violent hoodrats who are the ones really running this city!

    Reply Report comment

