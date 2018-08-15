Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 54-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened just after 1:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Woodbrook Ave.
Responding officers found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
No further details have been released at this time as police continue their investigation into this homicide.
