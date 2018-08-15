BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department is facing criticism for deploying some of its officers to help with security near Johns Hopkins facilities.

From its hospital to the university, top to bottom, Johns Hopkins is world renowned. But in a city constantly battling a surge in violent crime, even the Hopkins area isn’t immune to the violence.

For months, Baltimore City police have deployed officers near Hopkins to help with the crime.

But City Council President Jack Young issued a letter to Police Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle calling for it to end.

Young wrote in the letter the “City can’t afford to have officers pulled from a severely understaffed district, to police solely the area located near a private institution.”

Councilman Brandon Scott said the decision should rely on where there’s a spike in crime, leaving it up to the district commanders.

“We need to rely on the data so it can tell us where the officers should be deployed. If the data says there’s a crime spike near Hopkins, and I know at time it suggests there is, then that’s where the officers should be. if the data suggests there’s a spike in crime elsewhere, then that’s where they should be. They shouldn’t be strapped” Scott said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said the officers are patrolling the area, not the Hopkins properties. Pugh pointed to all Hopkins has done to help revitalize east Baltimore, how it’s the number one employer in Baltimore and the millions of dollars in donations its made.

Pugh said Hopkins set the tone for other institutions, by giving employees $35,000 to live where they work.

“Johns Hopkins is not on an island by itself. It’s not in its own area. It’s in east Baltimore where we have a violence reduction initiative and where there’s been some of our most violent crime,” Pugh said. “These officers are not on the campus. They’re in the surrounding communities and neighborhoods.”

The practice began under former police commissioner Kevin Davis, who tweeted out that Hopkins experiences “unprecedented crime.”

Davis added, “those who blocked Hopkins from starting its own police department, pull this political stunt.”

A deployment that’s now in the spotlight, with many left wondering, what’s the next move.

Tuggle is now evaluating the deployment and is expected to make a decision within the week.

Hopkins released a statement saying they’ve upped security on their own by 40 percent over the past few years, adding that the officers are deployed in surrounding neighborhoods and on city streets, not on their property.

Earlier this year, legislation was introduced that would have allowed Hopkins to become the first private university in Maryland with its own police department but it was eventually killed by state lawmakers.

