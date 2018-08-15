ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a dog to adopt, a two-year-old hound mix named Ray is currently looking for a foster home.

Ray is blind and came to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County from the streets of Kosovo.

“We saw the video of Ray begging for help. It was on the Facebook page Kosovo Pet Rescue and we knew that this organization could help him. We just needed to get him in a safe place and get him here,” said Tina Woolford, the rescue coordinator for the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Ray made the nearly 8,000-mile trip from Kosovo to Annapolis with a layover in Germany. He arrived in Maryland about a week ago.

After only knowing a life of pain and suffering, he now has a severe case of heartworm.

“He was a stray, he was wandering on the streets. He would not have survived on the streets of Kosovo being blind,’ Woolford said. “When he arrived here we noticed a severe cough, so we did some medical tests and found that Ray has a severe case of heartworm, which if untreated — Ray would not have lasted. he would have died a long, hard death on the streets of Kosovo.”

Now, Ray is in desperate need of a foster home where he can rest and recover.

Video: Blind Dog From Kosovo Begs To Be Rescued

“What’s next for Ray is we’d like to get him into a foster home so he can learn what love is, take care of him while he’s on his medication,” she said. “He receives medication daily. Hopefully Ray will be adopted and have a great home. That’s our goal.”

If someone would like to foster Ray, they can contact us on our website, www.aaspca.org.

