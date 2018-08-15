BALTIMORE (WJZ) — And now for the first time in a while I can say the following, “No rain for the next couple of days!” I am not sure when the last time we have been able to say that but I am thinking over two weeks. I am also thinking not to over think this. High pressure has moved in and life is back to good for a while. It is Wednesday though so let’s take our first look at the upcoming weekend. Right now it appears to be a 50-50 split with Saturday being the user friendly day. “User friendly” as in less of a chance of rain. But as I like to point out we will really start to zero in on the timing of any weekend difficulties tomorrow.

Right now let’s just enjoy, and enjoy the positive. “Positive” as in about this sunny forecast.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook