BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is getting some international attention – and not for what you may think.

Charm City received high praise from a British magazine for being the “coolest city on the east coast.”

The Evening Standard called Baltimore the new “millennial hotspot.” The paper points to the growing arts scene, great restaurants and nightlife, and deep-rooted history.

“The city’s impressive rise in young entrepreneurs has unleashed a whole new set of attractions – from its budding art and culture scene to its award-winning culinary, quirky neighbourhoods and fascinating history – not to mention the infectious crab craze, and electric nightlife,” according to the magazine.

The article specifically highlights the Bygone Restaurant, Hotel Revival and the Union Collective.

