BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a recently posted video to his 2.17 million followers, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, opened up about his struggles with depression.

“I was lost, I hadn’t left my room in five days,” Phelps said in the video. “I questioned whether I wanted to be alive anymore,”

Phelps, who hails from Baltimore, also spoke to CNN about his struggles with his mental health after the Olympics, and even in recent days.

“I was able to do some pretty incredible things in the swimming pool, and I struggled as well, you know. There was a part of my life where I didn’t want to be alive. Two or three years ago I went through a pretty scary depression spell,” Phelps said.

Earlier this year, Phelps revealed he actually considered suicide after the 2012 Olympics.

“Instead of going through with it and taking my life, I wanted to find another road to go down,” Phelps said during an interview with CBSN.

He has.

He is now partnering with the New York-based online and mobile therapy company, Talkspace, to raise mental health awareness.

“I’d like to be able to save a life if I can. For me, that’s more important than winning a gold medal,” Phelps said.

Mental health experts said nearly one in five adults in the U.S. live with mental illness.

“A lot of the stigma that surrounds mental health is really because people don’t understand, it may not be something that’s impacted them personally and they just don’t know,” said Caitlin Mulrine with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Phelps hoping his story helps change that.

“The more I can learn about myself and understand why I’m going through these things and sharpen up my tools, it’s going to make my life better and more exciting and I can teach other people or I can help other people,” Phelps said.

