BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration Police Force is hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in an aggravated assault on a city bus.

The woman is seen on July 14, 2018 when she boarded a LocalLink 26 bus near the intersection of North Avenue and Bentalou Street.

She allegedly assaulted the bus driver when the bus arrived at the Cherry Hill Light RailLink Station.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is asked to contact the MDOT MTA Police at 410-454-7720.

