PASADENA (WJZ) — Fire officials say two adults were able to escape a house fire in Pasadena Thursday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Cardinal Drive around 3 p.m. for the single-alarm fire.

The pair who was inside the home at the time was able to safely escape. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook