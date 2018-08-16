GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged Devin Peele, 26, with first degree murder and other related charges in the death of his uncle.

Anne Arundel Police say officers responded to the 200 block of East Thompson Avenue in Glen Burnie for a report of a sick/injured subject. Once they arrived, they say they found Stephen Peele, 58, dead on the kitchen floor.

Homicide investigators determined that Devin and Stephen became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. They allege Devin punched Stephen several times, causing him to lose consciousness. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are urging anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 410-222-4731. The anonymous tip line number is 410-222-4700.

