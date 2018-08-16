WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are warning residents in Carroll County of a phone scam.

Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County said residents received phone calls from the phone number 646-682-0913 on Aug. 2 around noon. The caller claimed to be from the IRS, and due to an audit, thousands of dollars are owed to the IRS.

If the resident did not pay within 24 hours, the scammer said they would be arrested.

Officials said those who receive these types of calls should file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission here. Those who have given money because of this scam should contact local law enforcement.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney offers these reminders:

The IRS will first contact you by mail, not by phone

Do not give out personal information over the phone

Do not give any money

If you have tax questions go to IRS or call the IRS at 800-829-1040

If you suspect a scam, call the Carroll County State’s Attorney Scam Hotline at 443-340-5649.

