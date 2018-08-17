BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect vehicle that was being pursued Friday afternoon by police may have been involved in a carjacking.

The car crashed into a Jersey Wall on Maryland Avenue. Police were able to apprehend two suspects and two guns. The suspects were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is still being investigated and will be updated with more information as it comes.

