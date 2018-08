BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes in July.

Hayes died two weeks after being shot while sitting in the back of a car in west Baltimore on July 5.

Police are set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to release more details.

On July 5, Taylor Hayes was shot. She passed away two weeks later.

