BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s youth is working to transform the city.

Friday, the Department of Public Works Youth Workers unveiled their brand new mural outside a DPW facility.

Now when driving down North Fulton Avenue near Druid Hill Avenue, someone might see a work of art, created by the Youth Workers.

“I feel like I’m showing something positive from the youth, instead of what else is going on in the city, it’s something positive to represent the city,” Domonic Jeffers, who worked on the mural, said.

“Knowing I helped do it, knowing it’s helping to bring beauty to Baltimore, and Baltimore is a really nice pretty place, so the fact that I put my name on this is really nice,” Sharonda Ervin, another worker on the mural, said.

The mural project is across the street from the Department of Public Works terminal utility maintenance facility.

“Appropriately in front of the DPW maintenance facility, where you can see every day by the men and women that it commemorates, giving them one more reason to be DPW proud,” said Rudy Chow, director of the Department of Public Works, said.

DPW Youth Workers collaborated with a local artist and other young adults to plan and create this nine-panel mural, titled, “DPW Everyday”.

“The project is about the power of collaboration and transformation and those are two things BOPA and DPW are passionate about,” Donna Drew Sawyer, BOPA CEO, said.

Sawyer, who is CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, who also partnered with DPW to educate the youth on the importance of revitalizing the community, said the City of Baltimore has a rich legacy of murals.

“It’s almost as if we hang our art on the outside instead of the inside like museums for everyone to enjoy,” Sawyer said.

