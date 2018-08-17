BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been nearly three months since the historic flooding in Ellicott City. Some parts of their Main Street are still recovering from the devastation.

Friday night, the City of Laurel threw a block party on their own Main Street with the intention of helping rebuild Ellicott City. Laurel’s Mayor Craig Moe said for those still wanting to help, donations can be made directly to City hall to help the cause.

“Just because it’s Ellicott City and it’s not Laurel doesn’t mean they don’t need help,” Moe said. “All the proceeds are going to go to Ellicott City,”

The National Weather Service said total rainfall ranged between six to 12 inches during the heaviest bout of rainfall.

The devastation resulted in a case of deja vu for those that lived through similar flash flooding in 2016.

Some came back from the flooding back then, but for those still struggling, business owners like Susie Pomponi from Rockville want to help.

“This is just one way to give back to another local city that’s close to us,” Pomponi, of Stella & Dot, said.

City of Laurel residents hope to make a difference as well.

“Rather than just commiserate or send our prayers at least we can help out may be they’ll get back on their feet again. If we had two 1,000-year floods hopefully we’re done for a while,” Laurel resident Doug Hayes said.

And should the same flooding occur even in Laurel the belief is that no good deed would go unrewarded.

“You know, hopefully in our time of need we’ll see that in return,” Moe said.

