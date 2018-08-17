MARYLAND (WJZ) — The My Maryland State Fair—More Than A Fair, We’re A Culture has several new additions this year for all visitors to enjoy.

M&T Bank presents this year’s Live! Ontrack! Concert Series with live concerts on the Infield Stage.

All of the shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and the gates open at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 24, country music artists Chase Bryant and Chris Lane will perform at the Infield Stage.

Rock band Smash Mouth will perform on Saturday, Aug. 25.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, classic rockers Jefferson Starship will make their appearance on stage.

Country star Chris Janson is set to perform on Sunday, Sept. 2.

A limited number of premium tickets for the series are currently on sale for $20 each, and can be purchased here.

In addition to the Live! Concert Series, a variety of popular bands and entertainers are scheduled to perform on the Maryland State Fair Park Free Stage.

The daily artists include: The Beach BUMZ; Billy Harrison & The Haywire Band; Chubby Hoo Hoo Band; The Cultivated; Crawdaddies; Deni Starr Band; Gayle Harrod Band; Great Train Robbery; Half Serious; Jokers Wild; Josh Christina Band; Mark Bray & The Steel Soul Cowboys; Paul Soroka Trio; Rat Pack; Rob Fahey and the Pieces; Ronnie Wayne & Tidewater ; Route 66 Band; Spellbound; The Tobin James Band; The Uncommitted ; and, Jarrett Lembach Karaoke.

Also new to the fair is College Day at the Races. On Aug. 25 from 1-6 p.m. in the Grandstand, college students may stop by and learn about horse racing, hang out with friends, and have a chance to win one of multiple college scholarships.

Students must pre-register on Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. to be eligible for the scholarship.

Helicopter rides will also be offered to fair-goers from Thursday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Sept. 3. Flights will be five to six minutes for $45 and will take off from the Infield, providing fliers with a bird’s eye view of the Fairgrounds, the I-83 Baltimore County corridor, and Martin Marietta Quarry.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day, the flights will run from 6-8:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 27 to Thursday, Aug. 30, flights will run from 12-8:30 p.m.

There are several other new events and activities at the Fair this year.

For a schedule of full events and activities, visit here.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.