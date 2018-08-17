  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMWhistleblower
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Severn

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — New information from authorities states that a Severn woman, Jasmine Adams, was stabbed multiple times.

In a release today from Anne Arundel County Police states that a medical examiner found that 29-year-old Jasmine Adams died from “numerous sharp force injuries to the upper body,”

Adam’s father found her dead in the basement of her home Wednesday.

While police said they believe Adam’s death was a targeted attack, the department has not named a suspect in her killing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s