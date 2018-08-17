SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — New information from authorities states that a Severn woman, Jasmine Adams, was stabbed multiple times.

In a release today from Anne Arundel County Police states that a medical examiner found that 29-year-old Jasmine Adams died from “numerous sharp force injuries to the upper body,”

Adam’s father found her dead in the basement of her home Wednesday.

While police said they believe Adam’s death was a targeted attack, the department has not named a suspect in her killing.

