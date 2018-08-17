ADELPHI, Md. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland Board of Regents voted unanimously today to assume authority and control over all aspects of the investigation into the death of University of Maryland College Park student-athlete Jordan McNair.

The board will also, separately, assume control over the commission formed to investigate the culture of the UMCP football program.

“Today’s actions will allow the USM to provide guidance from the findings of the investigations to all system institutions,” The release stated.

The votes were taken during a 4-hour meeting of the board. The board also asked the Office of the Attorney General to represent University of Maryland College Park and USM on any and all legal claims related to McNair’s death, according to the release.

“Everyone throughout the University System of Maryland was deeply saddened by the death of Jordan McNair,” said USM Board of Regents Chair James Brady. “Our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends, and with everyone at UMCP, at this very difficult time.”

Brady continued with this statement:

“Earlier today, the Board of Regents was fully briefed by UMCP President Wallace Loh about the circumstances of Mr. McNair’s tragic death, about the actions that have been taken since, and finally about the alarming allegations that have emerged in the last week related to the football program,” Brady continued. “After a long and robust discussion, the board voted unanimously to assume responsibility for the investigations into these two separate issues. Our goal is to ensure that all system universities, including UMCP, are actively working to protect the health and safety of every student and to foster a supportive culture in which everyone can flourish.”

UMCP President Loh also issued a comment:

The USM will announce additional details about the board’s plans next week.