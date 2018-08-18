BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is expanding their transportation options.

In order to keep up with the growing city, they’re testing out a new mode for getting around town.

The Baltimore Bike Share program is shutting down after operating for less than two years, and will be replaced with dockless bikes and scooters.

In an effort to ease traffic congestion in Baltimore and provide an alternative mode of transportation, the city is testing out a dockless bike and scooter sharing program.

“Dockless bikes are the wave of the future and we are excited to be a part of that,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

This pilot program replaces the Baltimore Bike Share program that launched in 2016.

“We know that bike share in its existing form had its challenges, and one of the biggest challenges with a docked system is its ability to scale,” said Liz Cornish, executive director of Bikemore.

Baltimore is testing the option of dockless ride sharing by partnering with Lime, a bike and scooter sharing system, and Bird, an electric scooter sharing system.

Both companies already operate around the country

“Our ultimate goal is to give the citizens of Baltimore, as well as our visitors and those who come here to work everyday, the ability to access a robust a dockless program that works for everyone,” said Michelle Pourciau, with the Baltimore Dept. of Transportation.

“Adding some options to some transportation mode only helps the city to address the demand and to be more of a livable city,” said Theo Ngongang, deputy director of transportation.

The dockless options also have the ability to reach more users and give them access to affordable transportation.

“This pilot will ensure vendors who agree to participate will agree to place scooters and bikes in neighborhoods where 40 percent of households make less than $25,000 a year,” Cornish added.

During this testing period, the department of transportation will evaluate the program’s effectiveness and make appropriate changes and regulations as they move forward.

If you have a Baltimore Bike Share monthly pass, you should contact the department of transportation for a refund.

