BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating two fatal collisions that occurred nearly 12 hours apart in Baltimore County this weekend.

The first crash happened Friday just before 9:30 p.m. on Liberty Road near Florida Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a motorcyclist, identified as 48-year-old Rudy Anthony Coles, was traveling east on Liberty Road where a 2018 Toyota Corolla heading west tried to turn left into an Exxon gas station in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle skidded into the front corner of the Corolla, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to Baltimore County Police. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The second crash occurred in White Hall around 9:47 a.m. Saturday on Troyer Road near McComas Road. Police say a Honda Civic driving south on Troyer Road crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban.

Both vehicles went off the roadway into a field.

The driver of the Suburban was not injured, but the driver of the Civic, identified as Ruth Barbara Ringler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes are under investigation.

