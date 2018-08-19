Filed Under:AAA Mid-Atlantic, Back To School, School Supplies

From AAA: While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time is nearly here, with most Maryland schools starting Sept. 4 or 5. In an effort to help local schools, AAA Mid-Atlantic will collect school supplies through Sunday, Aug. 26, at over 70 retail and car care centers throughout the club’s territory, including 17 Maryland locations.

The campaign, “Building Blocks to Support Our Future Members,” encourages AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.

