BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local non-profit organization is helping low-income families by offering free eye exams for children ahead of the school year.

Vision to Learn is visiting eight Baltimore County Public Library branches to give those in need full access to vision care.

“Effort is to provide low-income families vision care that they, unfortunately, would not be able to get or know is available to them,” said Vision to Learn Regional Director Wade Brown.

On average, the mobile unit sees about 25 children a day — many who have never had an eye exam.

“A lot of the kids are missing out. I see a lot of kids here 10, 11 years old, never seen a doctor, and they need glasses,” said Dr. Marianne Mai with Vision to Learn.

The organization also offers free glasses to students in need.

“The children — it just changes their world. To be able to see brighter colors and clearer shapes and things they didn’t know were available to them,” Brown said.

It’s a program that parents appreciate.

“You don’t have to run your child all over town to find a qualified doctor that works with children in the capacity they can do, and it’s just a good program. I like it,” said parent Amber Askins.

The effort provides an important service to help children see a brighter future.

The mobile unit will visit six more BCPL branches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

White Marsh on Aug. 20

Pikesville on Aug. 21

Loch Raven on Aug. 22

North Point on Aug. 23

Arbutus on Aug. 24

Cockeysville on Aug. 27

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook