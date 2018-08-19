  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Washington Post is reporting a private school in Maryland has launched an investigation into allegations that a culture of sexual abuse existed in the 1970s with administrators’ knowledge.

The newspaper reports two Baltimore lawyers are leading the investigation into allegations at the Key School in Annapolis, Maryland. The school teaches prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Matthew Nespole, the current head of the school, says a February review of allegations indicated former Key officials had failed to protect students.

Police say they haven’t received reports of any recent inappropriate conduct at the school.

The allegations became public after a former student wrote in January on social media about abuse by two teachers beginning when she was 13.

Seven former students have come forward to say they were abused in the 1970s.

