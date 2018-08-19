TOWSON, MD – Speed cameras are posted in work zones in the Baltimore metro area and across Maryland to make drivers think twice before speeding in road construction areas. And the cameras have worked with reduced numbers of crashes and fines paid, AAA Mid-Atlantic says. Ticket revenue from the cameras has plummeted 44.5 percent in recent years.

Mobile enforcement vehicles armed with speed cameras are rotating work zones in the Baltimore metro area, as well as other counties, including Anne Arundel and Howard.

