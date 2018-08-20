BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to at least two women.

Davon Johnson was arrested on indecent exposure charges.

Police say Johnson exposed himself on at least two occasions.

The first was on July 31, as a woman was walking in the 3900 block of Beech Ave. Johnson reportedly stopped his car and asked the woman for directions, before exposing himself and then driving away.

The second indecent exposure incident happened in the same area on August 4. Police say a woman was walking her dog, when Johnson asked her for directions. The woman said he then exposed himself to her, before driving away.

Police also say officers recovered a “large” amount of drugs from Johnson during his arrest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook