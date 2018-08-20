  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A circuit court judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Jarrod W. Ramos, the man charged in the killing of five Capital Gazette employees are set to meet in an Anne Arundel courthouse Monday.

Ramos was charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly barreled into the Annapolis newsrooms and gunned down five employees and injured others.

Ramos faces a total of 23 criminal charges in connection with the incident, to which he pleaded not guilty at a bail hearing.

His lawyer asked for an extension so he could file an insanity defense.

