A new survey shows that Maryland is the 8th most expensive state for weddings.

In Maryland last year, people spent an average of $34,503 per wedding. The cost has been increasing since 2013, when it was $32,000, according to financial news site 24/7 Wall St.

The average cost of a wedding dress in Maryland is $1,430 and the average cost of a ring is $3,878.

