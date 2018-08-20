TOWSON, MD — Two companies in Towson made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for 2018. There were a total of 111 businesses in Maryland that made the list, which the business magazine Inc. creates annually.

To find the top 5000 fastest growing companies in America, Inc. measured revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. In all, the Inc. 5000 companies earned $206.2 billion in revenue last year.

