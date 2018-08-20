COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — On the same day the University of Maryland announced plans to honor football player Jordan McNair, WJZ has obtained calls to 911 as the player struggled to breathe.

The 911 calls obtained from Prince George’s County officials include first responders describing that McNair was having serious medical problems after the practice workout.

A UMD football practice ended with calls to 911 on May 29.

“Hey, how are you doing? University of Maryland.”

“Hey.”

“We have an individual at 4068 Field House Drive that’s hyperventilating after exercising and unable to control their breath.”

That call was for freshman Jordan McNair. There were signs of medical distress after practice sprints.

Player Safety Taking Priority; UMD’s Interim Football Coach Says ‘Our Culture Right Now Is Great’

“Male patient with seizure.”

“Ambulance A12B to communications, please advise the medics to come through at the field level.”

“Medic A12, priority one to Washington Adventist with ambulance 812B onboard.”

The family said McNair died from heat stroke two weeks after those 911 calls.

Mcnair’s parents want head coach DJ Durkin to be fired.

“Absolutely, he shouldn’t be able to work with anybody else’s kid,” Martin McNair said.

Last week, University President Wallace Loh made a stunning apology.

“The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day,” he said.

University Of Maryland ‘Accepts Responsibility’ For Death Of Jordan McNair

On CBS Sports Radio, legendary Terp Boomer Esiason said now would be a good time for top leaders to leave.

“As a Maryland alumnus, the heartbreak that I share over the McNair family’s unspeakable tragedy has only been compounded by my disgust with the shameful lack of leadership displayed by University President Wallace Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans,” he said.

The program has been accused of fostering a toxic culture, and on Friday, the board of regents seized control of the investigation. But there’s support from players.

“I really hope that coach Durkin does come back and coach us, because he deserves to and he’s laid the foundation. He’s done all the hard work to get us to where we are,” said punter Wade Leesare.

The university announced several plans to honor McNair, including a memorial scholarship.

UMD Football Players To Honor Jordan McNair’s Life

“This season, every game we will be wearing a helmet sticker with the number 79 on the back. this is the number that jordan wore during his time here at maryland. ”

Coach Durkin is on administrative leave.

