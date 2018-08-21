PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Maryland are hoping a targeted effort will help deter drag racing on two Maryland interstates.

Maryland State Police and Baltimore County police officers joined forces to combat illegal street racing over the weekend along I-70 and I-695.

Their efforts led to 65 traffic stops and three arrests of impaired drivers from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18.

Two drivers were also cited for suspended licenses and two illegal street races were given multiple citations.

Officers have 97 citations, 33 warnings and 23 safety repair orders.

Authorities learned of two drag races — one of which was on I-70. A crowd of 50 to 60 people shut down the westbound I-70 for 15 minutes.

Officers and troopers placed themselves strategically in the area ahead of the race and they stopped two street racers. Others fled once they learned of a police presence.

The state police’s Golden Ring Barrack and the county police will continue to stop illegal street racing in the area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook