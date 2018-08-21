WAGENGER, SC (WJZ) — An elementary school in South Carolina used the summer’s biggest dance challenge to help encourage students to learn on their first day back.

A bulletin board at Busbee Elementary depicts an image of Drake and riffs off the lyrics from his hit song “In My Feelings.”

“Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with knowledge? cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college,” the bulletin board reads.

Great first day back at #BusbeeElementary! This is going to be a great year! The #Bulldogs are up to the challenge! #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/8pAiyCjVjq — Busbee Elementary (@BusbeeCorbett) August 21, 2018

What a fun way to start the school year!

Schools around the country started back up this week, while in Maryland the first day of school begins the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Gov. Larry Hogan changed the school calendar start date to help promote Maryland tourism longer during the summer.

