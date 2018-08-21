  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charlottesville Rally, Richard Preston

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Ku Klux Klan member from Maryland who pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a white nationalist rally last summer in Virginia has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Charlottesville Circuit Court records show Richard Preston was sentenced Tuesday to eight years, with four of those years suspended.

Prosecutors said Preston fired a handgun once toward the ground while standing on a sidewalk crowded with rally-goers and counterprotesters after initially pointing the gun at a black man with an improvised flamethrower. No one was struck.

His charge, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of a school, carried a penalty of between two and 10 years in prison.

Preston has spoken out publicly as an imperial wizard of the KKK.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s