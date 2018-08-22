(CNN) — Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, a source with knowledge of the planning tells CNN.

The funeral is set to take place on August 31 at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Public viewings will be held August 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, previously told CNN.

The legendary soul singer died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Related: Tributes pour in for ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

Holliday told CNN last week that she “idolized” Franklin her “whole life.”

“She was always just very supportive and very, very thoughtful,” Holliday said.

Music producer Clive Davis is planning a tribute concert to honor the singer that will take place in November at Madison Square Garden.

CNN’s Steve Forrest contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.