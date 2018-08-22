BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A special team from the Baltimore District for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is heading to Hawaii to assist as a Category 4 hurricane nears the state.

The “specially trained debris management team” left for Honolulu on Wednesday to help with any emergency response that is needed.

Baltimore District’s Debris Planning and Response Team is one of seven debris teams across the U.S.

The team also supported with debris removal for the wildfires in California, and also with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook