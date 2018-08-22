BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Reddit user posted a video of two kids in Baltimore allegedly stealing a Bird scooter.

In the video posted Saturday by u/routable, you see one boy break off the computer off the scooter. It’s used to track it and will stop the scooter from working once customers run out of time.

“Watch these two youngsters steal a Bird scooter by breaking off the computer on the top. I worry these things will go the way of the Baltimore Bike Share,” the Reddit user wrote.

Bird scooters landed in Charm City sin July. The scooters require users to own a smartphone, valid driver’s license, and be 18 years old.

Similar to the Baltimore Bike Share, it allows people to borrow a scooter to get around town. Once you’re done with a ride you are asked to leave it near a bike rack where when available, however, they can be left anywhere.

