  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

Miami, Fla. (WJZ/CNN) — The Miami Herald is endorsing congressional candidate Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, who claimed in a 2009 interview that she boarded a spaceship occupied by aliens when she was 7-years-old.

The Herald’s editorial says, “We realize that Rodriguez Aguilera is an unusual candidate.”

Aguilera has claimed in past Spanish TV network appearances, most recently in 2011, that she was taken aboard a ship with three blonde creatures that resembled Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, CBS Miami reports.

“I don’t exactly know what happened,” she told The Associated Press. “I believe it is real. But I was 7 years old. It was an experience I had a thousand years ago.”

The Herald’s editorial page editor Nancy Ancrum told The Washington Post, “Here’s why we chose her: She’s not crazy. We chose not to see her as a two-dimensional figure. And we chose not to make that an overriding concern. We’re more thoughtful than that.”

Watch the full video to hear her CNN interview.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s