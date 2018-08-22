Miami, Fla. (WJZ/CNN) — The Miami Herald is endorsing congressional candidate Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, who claimed in a 2009 interview that she boarded a spaceship occupied by aliens when she was 7-years-old.

The Herald’s editorial says, “We realize that Rodriguez Aguilera is an unusual candidate.”

Aguilera has claimed in past Spanish TV network appearances, most recently in 2011, that she was taken aboard a ship with three blonde creatures that resembled Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, CBS Miami reports.

“I don’t exactly know what happened,” she told The Associated Press. “I believe it is real. But I was 7 years old. It was an experience I had a thousand years ago.”

The Herald’s editorial page editor Nancy Ancrum told The Washington Post, “Here’s why we chose her: She’s not crazy. We chose not to see her as a two-dimensional figure. And we chose not to make that an overriding concern. We’re more thoughtful than that.”

