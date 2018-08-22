MARYLAND — A new study found that nearly four in 10 high school students text while driving. Research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health this week indicates 38 percent of high schoolers said they were guilty of engaging in the distracting activity.

Maryland teens fared a bit better. In fact, based on the study, Maryland is home to teens least likely to be texting while behind the wheel.

