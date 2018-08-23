  • WJZ 13On Air

By Sonia Dasgupta

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An Ocean City cafe is offering a challenge for pizza lovers: finish a two-foot long New York-style pizza slice and get 50 percent off the slice.

The Toast Cafe, at 12744 Ocean Gateway, has a  “Super Slice Challenge” where one patron must finish a two-foot long slice of pizza in 12 minutes or less.

The challenge began this month.

The cafe, known for its breakfast, is also known for serving up New York style pizza, a rarity in Maryland.

Anyone can take the challenge, there’s no need to call ahead.

Just go to the restaurant after 1 p.m. The slice takes 10 to 15 minutes make and is $19.

Are you up for the challenge?

