BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Orioles Food Drive will work to benefit the Maryland Food Bank this weekend.

Throughout the weekend, the WJZ and Orioles families will be collecting donations for the Maryland Food Bank.

“It gives us a chance to raise awareness around food insecurity in our state which a lot of people don’t realize one in nine Marylanders goes hungry,” said Carmen Del Guercio, president and CEO of Maryland Food Bank.

The items needed the most include non-perishable and nutritious foods including peanut butter and canned tuna. Money is also welcomed.

“So your willingness to put small change in this bucket allows us to have significant impact so every little bit helps, and everyone coming into the stadium is willing to provide a little bit of help, we can go a long way,” Guercio said.

Each year fans step up to the plate. Last year the event raised 32,000 and collected 4,000 lbs of food. This totaled up to 35,000 meals.

“So it’s a year round problem, so our ability to talk about it today and just like we do during the holidays, which is another popular time, and it’s a big topic and is very important to us to keep the word out in front of people the need is large,” Guercio said.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Donations can be taken before and during the game, and throughout the weekend.

