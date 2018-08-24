  • WJZ 13On Air

DNA

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fed up with dog poop being left around, board members at a Maryland condominium complex are now relying on DNA samples to police unscooped feces.

Jeanne Fisher, the general manager for The Residence at Park Place Condominium, tells The Capital newspaper that she came across “doggie DNA” as an option when residents began complaining about unscooped poop. The Annapolis complex had tried emails, dog meetings, fines and a security camera in the dog park.

The condo association spent about $2,500 on pet DNA kits and about 20 owners began providing samples. Fisher says a sample is taken if someone hasn’t cleaned up after their pet. If matched, a fine will be levied along with about $90 in costs if the association decides to send a specimen to a lab for testing.

