Fatal crash, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police closed three of the four lanes on southbound I-95 prior to I-195 in Baltimore County due to a fatal crash involving two motorcycles.

One victim died while the other survived. Identifications on both will be provided by law enforcement after families have been notified.

Police responded to the crash scene shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. The lanes were closed as a Maryland State Police Advanced Collision Investigator conducted a reconstruction of the incident.

All lanes have since been opened.

