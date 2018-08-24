BREAKINGArrest Made In Death Of Abducted Woman
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Willard Turner-Williams, 35, of Baltimore is wanted in connection of the murder and abduction of Tiffany Jones. Police are looking for him currently.

Baltimore Police tweeted that they were looking for Turner-Williams on Friday night after 10 p.m.

Police have been searching for answers sinceJones’ abduction — when Jones got into a heated argument with two men near a Family Dollar Store in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She was snatched and thrown into a black pickup truck.

Police are now naming Turner-Williams as a suspect in this fatal abduction investigation.

They are asking if anyone has information on where he may be, to call 911.

This story is developing. 

