BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sommer Rodgers was last seen on Monday, August 20, 2018, in the 3800 block of Windsor Mill Road.

Family and friends are concerned about Sommer’s well-being.

sommerrodgers Police Searching For Missing 13 Year Old

Sommer Rodgers

Sommer is 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Sommer was wearing a light pink tee-shirt, blue capris jeans and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sommer is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

