BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie woman was arrested and charged in the death of Tiffany Jones, the woman abducted and then found dead inside a burning home in south Baltimore.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter broke the story Friday that 28-year-old Bobie Barncord was arrested and charged in Jones’ death just 72 hours after the mother of two was abducted.

She is now being held without bond.

Police said Jones was abducted by two men in broad daylight Tuesday.

“I’m just heartbroken, to see you today and gone tomorrow,” said Jones’ friend Jena House.

Police have been searching for answers since her abduction — when Jones got into a heated argument with two men near a Family Dollar Store in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She was snatched and thrown into a black pickup truck.

On Wednesday, her body was found inside a burning, vacant home just blocks away from where she was abducted.

“It kind of hit close to home, because coming home late from work, that could’ve been me, one of my sisters, one of my friends,” said Brooklyn resident Shanta Smith.

The next day police found the black pickup truck they believed was involved in the abduction — making significant progress in the case.

Barncord was taken into custody and hit with a slew of charges from arson to first-degree murder.

Family and friends remembered Jones’ Thursday night at a vigil where they are left wondering why this tragic ordeal unfolded.

“[She was] loving, caring, outgoing and she loved to help anybody,” said family friend Katie McDaniel. “Everybody was hysterical because she’s not that type of person so why would this happen to her.”

Barncord was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, first-degree arson, and reckless endangerment.

