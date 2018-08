BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway in west Baltimore after a deadly shooting.

Officers arrived at the 1400 block of North Mount Street just before 8 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook