WASHINGTON (WJZ) — After a long battle with brain cancer, Sen. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81.

His family had announced the day before that he would be discontinuing treatment. He spent his last few months out of the public eye in his adopted home state of Arizona, reflecting on the meaning of his life and accepting visits from a stream of friends and old political combatants.

McCain attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where he graduated in 1958. In an article from the Arizona Republic, he said he wanted to be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Maryland, near his old navy pal, Charles “Chuck” larson.

Across the nation, former and current leaders, as well as family members said goodbye to the Arizona senator.

McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain said goodbye to her father Saturday in a tweet addressing his death, saying “I love you forever- my beloved father.”

Both gubernatorial candidates in Maryland responded to McCain’s death, releasing statements of condolences.

Gov. Hogan tweeted Saturday night responding that McCain “will forever remain one of the most valiant heroes our country has ever known,”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous issued a statement following McCain’s death:

“I am incredibly saddened to hear that Senator John McCain has passed. He embodied true patriotism and will be missed. Thank you for your service, Senator.” Jealous said.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a statement from himself and former First Lady Michelle Obama:

President Donald Trump also expressed his sympathies after the news broke via Twitter.

Sen. Chuck Schumer announced he will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after McCain.

Other Maryland politicians expressed their sympathies throughout the night as well.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger called McCain a public servant in every sense of the word.

Sen. Ben Cardin called McCain an “honorable public servant” who sacrificed to serve his country and his state. He said McCain had worked with him last year to ensure tough sanctions against Vladimir Putin.

“The United States Senate and the American people have lost in John McCain a man who was the very definition of service to our country,” Cardin said.