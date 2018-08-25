COLUMBIA (WJZ) — A day at the pool takes a turn after a fire breaks out at a neighborhood center in Columbia.

The incident happened at the Happy Sprouts Learning Center on Tamar Drive.

Officials said that smoke was showing from the utility room and the pool was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews said that the incident was possibly caused by an electrical fire.

The cause is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

